JUST IN: Gov Adeleke To Organize ‘Huge’ Concert With Davido In Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke has announced that he is planning to host a ‘huge’ concert in Osun State where his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and other entertainers will perform.

Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke disclosed this on Tuesday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

According to him, the mega event will be held in Osun and is part of efforts to boost tourism in the state.

Earlier on the programme, Governor Adeleke expressed his discontent with the opposition in the state on Tuesday, asserting that they are ashamed of his accomplishments.

Adeleke emphasised his commitment to delivering the benefits of democracy to the residents of Osun State.

More details shortly…