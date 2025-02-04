Just In: Explosion Rocks MRS Filling Station Near International Airport

An MRS filling station near Yola International Airport in Adamawa State was engulfed in flames on Tuesday evening following a massive explosion.

Several casualties are feared after the explosion occurred while a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the station, with attendants present.

Access to and from the state capital has been restricted as the fire continues to spread across the station and nearby areas.

Firefighters from the Adamawa State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) are actively battling the blaze in an attempt to contain it.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion was triggered while a tanker was unloading petrol, causing extensive damage.

Several vehicles have reportedly been consumed by the flames as emergency responders work to prevent further escalation.

With more than 10 filling stations in the vicinity, concerns are mounting that the fire could spread further.

“We heard a loud bang, and the filling station was immediately engulfed in flames while the fuel tanker was offloading,” a nearby businessman told SaharaReporters.

“The level of destruction of property is monumental,” another eyewitness added.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident at the time of this report.