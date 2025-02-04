Is Big Brother Naija A Curse Or Blessing? – DeeOne Lists Only Three Former Housemates Still Relevant

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum comedian, DeeOne, has queried whether the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is a blessing or a curse.

Naija News reports that the reality star, in a video via his TikTok page, claimed that he, media personality and BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Nollywood actress, Bisola Ayieola are the only former housemates of the reality show who are still relevant.

According to him, some of their colleagues, such as Erica, Teddy A and Laycon, who were doing well before the show, became stagnant after participating in the reality show.

The comedian added that many former housemates participated in the reality TV show because of fame, and after the show ended, life became more challenging for them.

He said, “In the history of Big Brother Naija, only three of us [housemates] are still relevant today: DeeOne, Ebuka, and Bisola. After the three of us, who else? This is not to say that the rest are not working. We have over 150 ex-housemates. How many are relevant?

“I’m not talking about making money. Everyone is making money. We are talking about relevancy. Let’s be realistic. You might not like it, but it’s the truth. My question is, is Big Brother a curse or a blessing? Because many who were doing well before the show became stagnant after participating.

“Erica, for example, was acting before going on the show, but after the show, her career retrograded. Look at Teddy A; he used to tour African countries with his music, but when he entered the Big Brother house, his career slipped. The same goes for Laycon. I’m not talking about people who didn’t have much going for them before the show; I’m talking about people who were working.

“Most of us went into the Big Brother Naija house in pursuit of fame, not even the prize money. But when you come out, it’s ten times more difficult.”