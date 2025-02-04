I’m A Sexual Outlaw Who Is ‘BI’ Your Side – Denrele Edun Opens Up On His Sexuality

Controversial media personality, Denrele Edun, has hinted at being ‘Bisexual’ while responding to an X user who questioned his sexuality.

The netizen with the handle, BigTarantino, wrote: “Sorry but is denrele gay ?”

In response, Denrele Edun used the word gay as an acronym for different words.

He further gave a controversial statement saying he is a sexual outlaw who is ‘BI’, a word often used for individuals who are bisexual.

He wrote, “GAY as in, Gorgeous.And.Young, Graceful.And.Youthful?

“Or best, http://Good.As.You ?

“Who you go to bed AS is different from Who you go to bed WITH!

“So to answer your Question, I’ll plainly leave it outchea; I’m a Sexual Outlaw who’s BI your side!”

In other news, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ahmed Ololade, popularly called Asake, has opened up about the reason behind his new look.

Naija News reports that Asake recently unveiled a new appearance showcasing facial tattoos and a shorter hairstyle different from his signature dreadlocks.

His new appearance has left many citizens wondering what inspired the transformation.

Speaking during an interview on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Asake mentioned that his pursuit of comfort and self-expression has driven his transformation.

The singer said he was all about feeling comfortable in his skin, adding that his current looks were a personal choice that might change at any time.