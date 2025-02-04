‘IBB, Abdulsalami Have Been Very Supportive Of Tinubu’s Govt’ – Remi Tinubu Gives Reason For Visit

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has explained why she visited Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) on Tuesday at their Minna, Niger State residences.

Naija News reported that Mrs Tinubu arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, at 10:30 am in a private aircraft. She was received by Niger State Governor, Dr. Umaru Mohammed Bago, and his wife, Hajiya Fatima Bago.

From the airport, the First Lady proceeded directly to Babangida’s residence, where she engaged in a 35-minute closed-door discussion with the former military leader.

After concluding her discussions with Babangida, Mrs. Tinubu proceeded to the nearby residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, where another meeting took place behind closed doors.

In an interview with journalists, Senator Tinubu described General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar as fathers of the nation, stressing that they have been very supportive of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

She clarified that the visits to the former Nigerian leaders are private visits without any political undertone.

She said, “It is right for me to come here to greet them because they are fathers of the nation.

“I, however, have to say that my visits to the former Nigerian leaders are private visits without any political undertone, because I had always tried to visit them but for exigencies of duties.

“The Nigerian leaders have been very supportive of government of President Bola Tinubu and they have always encouraged Mr. President.”

Also speaking with journalists, former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, described the first lady as Nigeria’s No. 1 ambassador, noting that she has done a lot to bring greatness to Nigeria.

He remarked, “She has done very well during her 1st and 2nd years. She has done a lot of things in order to bring Nigeria to greatness.

“You have been carrying the governor’s wives along in all you have been doing, especially what you are doing for young children.”