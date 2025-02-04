‘I Have No Apology For Tinubu, I Will Continue To Stand And Campaign Against Him’ – Ex-APC Chieftain Vows

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Salihu Lukman, has vowed to continue campaigning against President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led administration.

Naija News reports that Lukman, who supported Tinubu and campaigned for his presidency, stated in an interview on Arise TV on a morning show on Tuesday that the president has arrogantly derailed from the campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

Lukman explained that he supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition because he was convinced that the former Governor of Lagos State was a true democrat and progressive leader, but his judgement was wrong.

The former APC chieftain challenged President Tinubu to prove his statement wrong, and he would offer an apology to him.

He said, “I had the conviction that President Asiwaju is truly a progressive politician and a Democrat, which was why I invested my support in him, but once I saw him departing from those beliefs I had, I didn’t wait any longer. And I was not pushed by anybody… I am humble enough to admit that my judgement was wrong.

“It is a challenge for President Asiwaju to prove many of us wrong, and if he did so, I would be the first to come out and apologise again, I was wrong, but to the extent that he continues arrogantly in the direction he’s going, without remorse that he has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians, I have no apology to him, and I will continue to stand and campaign against both the APC and his administration. I have no apology for him, and I will continue to stand and campaign against him and the APC administration.”

Lukman, who recently joined the call for a coalition to unseat Tinubu in 2027, advised opposition leaders to play competitive politics to take power from the APC government.