Former Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu, has expressed concern over the alarming poverty levels in the nation, stating that a significant number of Nigerians have resorted to begging.

During his appearance on the AIT program ‘Focus Nigeria’ on Tuesday, Shittu provided instances illustrating how the economic situation in Nigeria has forced citizens into a state of dependency.

Residing in Ibadan, the former minister recounted receiving a call from an individual in Bauchi who requested ₦1,000 for sustenance.

Naija News reports that Shittu also mentioned that a woman contacted him 30 times seeking ₦3,000, which he claimed he did not have at the time.

He asserted that poverty has been exploited as a tool in the country, noting that when politicians approach the populace for votes, the citizens often prioritize the material benefits offered by these politicians over their actual capabilities and promises.

Shittu said, “Yesterday, before I left Ibadan, somebody phoned me from Bauchi and begged me for N1,000.

“He said he had not eaten for two days. Again, about a week ago, somebody also called me, a woman who wanted N3,000. At the time she wanted that money, unbelievably, I myself didn’t have that money, and the woman called me 30 times in one day.”

The former Minister added: “It’s not my business to douse the poverty of such people calling. So when you go to such people to ask for their votes or support, they don’t care what you’re capable of doing. What they are interested in is what they can get out of you today.”

Nevertheless, in contrast to the perceptions held by Nigerians regarding political appointees, the former minister, who was part of the Muhammadu Buhari administration from 2015 to 2019, stated that he currently lacks financial resources because he did not engage in corrupt practices during his tenure.

He remarked that life after holding a political position can be difficult for those politicians who maintained their integrity while in office.

Shittu mentioned that he relies on the monthly support provided by his ten graduate children for his living expenses.