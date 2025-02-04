I Am Surprised That Foundation Members Of APC Are Criticising Tinubu’s Govt – Gov Sani Laments

The Governor Of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has expressed concern over members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) making critical remarks about the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He lamented that most of the politicians criticising Tinubu’s government are founding members of the ruling party.

Sani urged politicians who feel they can defeat Tinubu to work very hard and see if they successfully wrestle power from Tinubu and the APC.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News on Monday, Sani said, “I can tell you as a member of APC, we have been engaging ourselves; I cannot say we are perfect— but I can say that most of the people that are making the comments (against Tinubu’s administration) are also members of our own party.

“Most of them are foundation members of APC from the beginning and that is the reason why I was really surprised when I heard the coalition of politicians coming together at this critical time to make most of those comments they made.

“I can say it was really unfortunate because some of them were even calling for people to come out and take laws into their hands, oppose the government in a way that I feel is undemocratic.

“Of course, I also want to make it clear here that if you ask me, when a democratic dispensation, and we have virtually just two and a half years to the next election, and any politician who feels he is popular or he can defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu or APC —I think they need to go and work very hard and present themselves in the next election, which will be 2027.

“There is still time, but they can go back to the drawing board and mobilise and come out. But what I can say here is that as someone who is a governor, I can say that the current government under Bola Ahmed Tinubu have done extremely well.”