Full List: States That Will Experience Delayed Rainfall In 2025

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a delayed start to the rainfall in the northern and central states of the country for the 2025 rainy season.

NiMet indicated that although there will be an early onset of rainfall in the southern states, specifically Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and certain areas of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi, the northern and central areas, including Plateau and parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara is expected to experience a delayed rainy season.

Naija News reports that during the annual seasonal climate prediction briefing, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, emphasized that pre-onset rainfall activities should not be mistaken for the actual beginning of the rainy season, as has been the case in previous years.

The NiMet forecast revealed that an earlier-than-average end to the rainy season is expected in parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Ekiti, and Ondo states.

Conversely, a delayed end to the season is anticipated in parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Kwara, Taraba, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu states.

Overall, the length of the rainy season in 2025 is expected to be largely normal across the country.

However, Borno and parts of Yobe may experience a shorter duration, while Lagos and Nasarawa are likely to see a longer-than-usual rainy season.

The NiMet prediction also showed that “during the April-May-June (AMJ) season, there is a likelihood of a severe dry spell of above 15 days after the establishment of rainfall in Oyo state; Moderate dry spell that may last up to 15 days is likely to occur in Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states in the south. However, for the northern states, a severe dry spell that may last up to 21 days is predicted for the June-July-August (JJA) season of 2025.

“The Little Dry Season (LDS), also known as ‘August Break’ is predicted to begin by late July and would be severe only in parts of Lagos and Ogun states. The number of days with little or no rainfall will range between 27 to 40 days.”

During the event, the Director General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, emphasized that like all weather and climate forecasts, the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) is not only time-sensitive but also necessitates the involvement of stakeholders who can absorb the information, apply it effectively, and offer feedback for the assessment and enhancement of the document.

He also highlighted that successful early warning systems, such as the NiMet SCP, rely significantly on collaboration across all levels of governance.

Additionally, Zubaida Umar, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), noted that it is well-documented that weather and climate factors have a profound impact on various human activities and are crucial across different socio-economic sectors.

“I am glad to say that hydro-meteorological information from NIMET has continued to play a vital role in disaster preparedness, response and mitigation plans of the National Emergency Management Agency.

“The NIMET SCP has over the years become a veritable tool that enables NEMA to conduct expert analysis of disaster risk implications and produce disaster early warning messages for delivery to emergency responders to support the protection of lives, critical national assets and the entire cultural landscape in Nigeria,” she added.