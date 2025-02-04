“Free At Last” – Fani-Kayode Reacts As Court Discharges And Acquits Him Of EFCC Charges

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has celebrated the court judgement which declared him innocent in the medical forgery case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fani-Kayode said he is happy to be free after 18 long and difficult years of prosecuting the case.

Naija News recalls the Special Offences Court, located in Ikeja, Lagos State, absolved Fani-Kayode of any guilt in a medical forgery case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe, in her ruling on Tuesday, held that the EFCC failed to establish any connection between Fani-Kayode and the offence.

The Judge ruled that the EFCC did not adequately establish a prima facie case against the former Minister, and therefore acquitted him of the offence.

Fani-Kayode was facing 12 a count charge brought against him by the EFCC following his alleged use of forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was being prosecuted by the EFCC for an alleged ₦4.9billion fraud.

Reacting to the court judgement in a post on Facebook, Fani-Kayode ascribed praise to God.

He said with the judgement in place, he can now focus on family and loved ones.

He wrote: “It was a great day and a great victory in court today.

“The Lagos State High Court has discharged me of the last and final set of criminal charges that were preferred against me by the EFCC and I give thanks to God.

“Finally, after 18 long and difficult years of constant and consecutive criminal cases in no less than four separate courts in different parts of the country, I have won the last one and it is all over.

“After 18 years I finally have my life back and can focus on my family and loved ones.

“Perhaps more than any other Nigerian living or dead I know what the true meaning of “lawfare” is and like Rev. Martin Luther King (jnr.) once proudly said I can finally scream the following words from the top of the roof:

“FREE AT LAST, FREE AT LAST, THANK GOD ALMIGHTY WE ARE FREE AT LAST.” To God alone be the glory.”