Former Bournemouth Player, Jordan Chiedozie Involved In “Life-threatening” Accident

Former Bournemouth star, Jordan Chiedozie is currently in critical condition following a serious car accident.

Jordan Chiedozie, 30, son of ex-Tottenham winger John Okechukwu Chiedozie, plays for Bashley FC in the Southern League I.

The incident occurred as Chiedozie was returning from a match at Tavistock, accompanied by club physio Reighan Taylor. Their vehicle experienced a flat tyre on the M27, and while Chiedozie assessed the situation, he was tragically struck by another car, prompting immediate hospitalization.

Bashley FC shared their concerns in an official statement, expressing the profound impact of the news on the club. The statement highlighted that Chiedozie is in the hospital with injuries described as “life-changing and potentially life-threatening.”

The accident occurred when both he and Taylor were outside their vehicle, and they were hit from behind by another car driven by someone arrested on charges related to drunk driving and dangerous driving. Chiedozie sustained multiple fractures and is currently in a controlled coma.

Although Reighan escaped physical harm, she experienced significant emotional trauma from the event. Her quick thinking and first-aid skills provided critical assistance to Chiedozie at the scene. The club extended their thoughts and prayers to both victims’ families during this challenging time.

In response to the grave situation, Bashley FC has requested the Southern League to postpone their scheduled home match against Thatcham Town, a request that the league has accepted.

Bashley’s manager, David Lewis, emphasized the emotional toll this incident has taken on the team, stating: “Everyone at the club is deeply affected by what happened. Our focus is firmly on supporting Jordan, his family, and Reighan before considering football matters.

“The players are understandably shaken, and we do not wish to proceed with a match so soon after this event. We remain in close contact with Jordan’s family and will provide them with all possible support during this difficult time.”