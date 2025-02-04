FG To Establish Soil Assessment Lab In Ekiti

The Federal Government has announced a plan to establish a Soil Assessment Laboratory in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that the State’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti,on Tuesday.

He explained that the move was aimed at enhancing the livelihood of farmers in Ekiti State.

According to him, the project was a collaboration between the State and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Commissioner noted that the lab being the first of its kind in South Western Nigeria, would “enable farmers have soils in their farmlands tested in Ekiti as against the practice of going fo a private lab in Ibadan or as far away as Kenya“.

Boluwade stressed that the move would also boost opportunity for the State to partner with universities and polytechnics that offer Soil Science culminating in possible provision of world class service fo farmers in the State and environs.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for coming to the aid of the state through various interventions in Agriculture to ensure food security and good life for the populace.

According to him, Governor Biodun Oyebanji‘s administration, in partnership with the Federal Government, had embarked on various programmes in the agriculture sector to turn the state to a food hub, opening up thousands of hectares of lands, fixing rural access roads, engaging youths into agriculture, in a large scale, with incentives, including distribution of inputs and agrochemicals to various farmers across the state among other laudable programmes.