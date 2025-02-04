FEC Approves Multi-billion Naira Road Projects Across The Country

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, has approved funds for several key road projects across the country.

This was made known by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, while briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting at the State House in Abuja.

He explained that majority of upcoming infrastructure initiatives, such as the Lokoja-Benin and Abuja-Kano highways, will utilize reinforced concrete pavement rather than the conventional asphalt approach.

According to him, concrete roads are more durable and cost-effective than asphalt roads and warned contractors against doing a shoddy job.

He said, “Concrete roads are not only more durable but also cost-effective in the long run. In fact, the cost of these concrete projects is significantly cheaper than previous asphalt-based contracts rejected by some contractors.

“We are not accepting excuses such as high temperatures for road failures. The affected sections are being redone with proper oversight.”

Some of the approved projects include reconstruction of three segments of the Lokoja-Benin road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Phase 2, Section 1), structural evaluation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos, Ado-Ekiti–Igede Road Project, Onitsha-Owerri expressway and many others.

Naija News understands ₦470.9 billion has been allocated for the access road in Delta State, while ₦148 billion is earmarked for the access road to the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra State.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Phase 2, Section 1) has received approval of ₦195 billion for reconstruction as part of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The reconstruction of three segments of the Lokoja-Benin road will be fully executed with concrete with a total budget of ₦305 billion. This includes N64 billion for the section from Obajana to Benin (Section I), ₦110 billion for Auchi to Edo (Section II), and ₦131 billion for the area around Benin Airport (Section III).

A contract valued at ₦3.571 billion has been authorized for a comprehensive structural evaluation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos.

FEC has also granted approval for the Ado-Ekiti–Igede Road Project, which is allocated a budget of ₦5.4 billion. Additionally, ₦22 billion contract for the Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

The Wusasa-Jos route in Kaduna State has received approval for an allocation of ₦18 billion.

Abia and Enugu states have been allocated ₦12.75 billion for a collaborative road project targeting essential areas within the budget constraints.

The FEC has also sanctioned ₦252 billion for the Abuja-Kano highway, which has now been divided into two primary segments.

The Minister explained that section one stretches from the boundary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Niger state, incorporating an extra 5.71 kilometers. Meanwhile, section two encompasses regions within Kano state, featuring a 17-kilometer extension.