Fears As Bandit Leaders Visit Notorious Bandit Kingpin Released Prison, Gift Him Multiple Firearms, Rifles

The return of notorious bandit kingpin, Kachallah Bammi Yarma, who was jailed in the Niger Republic in 2015 and recently released after serving his sentence, has triggered fear across Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states following his influence among bandit networks.

Naija News reports that a Lake Chad Basin counterterrorism and insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, in a post via X on Tuesday, said Bammi Yarma had returned to Katsina after nine years in prison.

Makama stated that Bammi Yarma, regarded as one of the deadliest bandits in the region, was captured in 2015 during the tenure of former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.

According to the security expert, the bandit’s arrest was a major breakthrough in the fight against banditry, as he was caught smuggling arms using nine camels in Danmusa, Katsina State.

Makama also revealed that intelligence sources confirmed Bammi Yarma, who had previously led violent attacks, mass kidnappings, and cattle rustling operations in northwest Nigeria, has returned.

He said many bandits leaders are reportedly paying Bammi Yarma visits and gifting him multiple firearms.

He said, “At the time, authorities seized 1,000 livestock belonging to his network and disrupted a critical supply chain for bandit operations in the region. He was later convicted and imprisoned by the authorities in the Niger Republic.

“Intelligence sources indicate that top bandit leaders have been paying homage to him, some reportedly gifting him multiple firearms, including five to ten rifles each.

“His re-emergence could significantly escalate violent activities in the Northwest, an area already plagued by insecurity.

“His activities included mass kidnappings, cattle rustling, and widespread attacks on villages across Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara states.”