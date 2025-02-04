Enzo Maresca Speaks On Chelsea’s Win Over West Ham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his satisfaction following the hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham on Monday night.

Chelsea found themselves in a precarious position early on, as they had to come from behind after West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen capitalized on a poor backpass from Levi Colwill, slotting home the opening goal. Bowen’s comeback from injury added a layer of intensity to the game, but Chelsea’s determination shone through in the second half.

Substitute Pedro Neto, who was crucial in turning the tide, found the back of the net with a well-placed strike that reignited Chelsea’s hopes. The decisive moment came later when West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, unfortunately, directed the ball into his net, handing Chelsea the lead and ultimately sealing the victory.

This crucial win propelled Chelsea up to fourth place in the Premier League table, putting them two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City and sixth-placed Newcastle United, while also closing the gap to Nottingham Forest, who sit third.

“It is huge,” Maresca commented post-match. “It was a tough game, especially mentally. Teams often come here with a strategy to sit back and absorb pressure, making it essential for us to exhibit patience and control.”

He elaborated on the difficulty of breaking down a resolute defence, stating, “We needed to move the ball efficiently and remain alert for the right moment to strike.”

Reflecting on the second half, he remarked, “In the end, we came back strongly and overall, I believe we deserved the win. West Ham was waiting for our mistakes, and it’s crucial not to get frustrated in such circumstances.”