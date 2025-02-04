EFCC: Femi Fani-Kayode Is Not Guilty – Court Makes Pronouncement

The Special Offences Court, located in Ikeja, Lagos State, has absolved former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of any guilt in a medical forgery case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe, in her ruling on Tuesday, held that the EFCC failed to establish any connection between Fani-Kayode and the offence.

The Judge ruled that the EFCC did not adequately establish a prima facie case against the former Minister, and therefore acquitted him of the offence.

Naija News reports the court ruled that Fani-Kayode did not have a case to respond to.

The judge said: “The extrajudicial statements which remain, and which are intended as evidence, cannot be used for any purpose other than to contradict the person who made the statement when he is in the witness box.

“I have carefully studied the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, and I cannot find where the defendant committed the offences being alleged.

“The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case which would require the defendant to open his defence.”

The judge consequently acquitted and discharged the defendant on the alleged offences.

It is understood that Fani-Kayode was facing 12 a count charge brought against him by the EFCC following his alleged use of forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was being prosecuted by the EFCC for an alleged N4.9billion fraud.

Speaking to journalists after his discharge on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode expressed profound gratitude and relief on the verdict. He stated that he is happy to free after 18 years of going in and out of the court over the alleged offence.