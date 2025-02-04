‘Delighted Kelechi Is Joining Us’ – Kelechi Iheanacho’s New Coach Says

Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick expressed his enthusiasm about Kelechi Iheanacho’s signing with the club.

Iheanacho joined Boro on a six-month loan from La Liga’s Sevilla on Monday evening, marking his return to England after previous successful spells with Manchester City and Leicester City.

“Obviously delighted Kelechi is joining us. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to be in time for tonight, but he’d be an important player for us and have a big impact,” Carrick told Sky Sports.

“We have got some good attacking players. We’ll have a good week’s training and settle everyone down again before we go again.”

Iheanacho is set to make his debut with Middlesbrough in their upcoming match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, February 12.

In other transfer news, Chelsea have confirmed several player transfers, involving Harvey Vale, Somto Boniface, Zak Sturge, and Travis Akomeah.

According to a post on their website early Tuesday morning, Chelsea announced that Vale has made a permanent move to Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

Vale, who signed his first professional contract in September 2020, made two appearances for the senior team this season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Somto Boniface has completed a transfer to Ipswich Town, having joined Chelsea as an Under-9 and played for both their Under-18s and Under-21s teams.

Defender Travis Akomeah is set to join Championship side Watford, returning to a previous club after starting with Chelsea as an Under-16.

Lastly, Zak Sturge will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Millwall. Sturge joined Chelsea in August 2022 and also had a loan stint last season at Peterborough United.