Court Orders INEC To Pay ₦1.12 Billion Compensation To Family Of Accident Victim

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must compensate the family of Mike Madu with ₦1.12 billion following his tragic death in an accident involving an INEC driver in Imo State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, delivering the judgment on Friday, mandated INEC to pay the sum with an annual interest of 10% until full payment is made.

Additionally, the court directed INEC, its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and other defendants to send a formal condolence letter to Madu’s family.

“An order is hereby made for the defendants to pay the cost of prosecuting this action. This shall be the judgment of this court,” the judge stated.

Legal Action Initiated by Victim’s Family

The lawsuit was filed by Augustine Madu on behalf of the Umudurugwu, Umuokwe, Awo-Omamma community in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The amended writ of summons, referenced as FHC/ABJ/CS/1074/2019, listed INEC, its Chairman, the INEC Commissioner in Abuja, and an INEC escort driver, Hassan Abdul, as defendants.

Augustine initiated the legal proceedings on September 18, 2019, seeking four reliefs, including financial compensation for the wrongful death of his brother.

Circumstances of the Fatal Accident

Mike Madu, described as a successful businessman born on June 9, 1970, frequently shuttled between Nigeria and China, facilitating investment opportunities.

On June 16, 2019, he was escorting two Chinese investors to explore business prospects in the Enugu State Free Trade Zone when tragedy struck.

During their journey along the Itobe-Anyigba Expressway in Kogi State, their Lexus, driven by Ega Chukwudi of Auto Star Transport Company, was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser.

The Land Cruiser, driven by the fourth defendant, Hassan Abdul, along with police escort Sgt. Usman Abdullahi, lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into Madu’s vehicle.

The impact caused the Land Cruiser to overturn and catch fire, while the Lexus suffered extensive damage.

Madu and one of the Chinese investors, Huang Hia Yan, succumbed to their injuries, while the surviving Chinese businessman, Qu Xin Dong, was hospitalized.

The injured were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital in Ochadamu Village, and the deceased were later transferred to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital Mortuary.

A police investigation dated July 16, 2019, attributed the accident to Abdul’s reckless speeding.

A post-mortem examination was ordered by the Kogi State Chief Magistrate Court on July 10, 2019, before the bodies were released for burial.

INEC’s Alleged Indifference

Augustine Madu lamented that INEC officials showed no concern or remorse following his brother’s death.

He highlighted that Mike was the primary provider for both his Nigerian and Chinese family, including his wife, Xiaojuan Li, and their son.

The absence of any compensation from INEC, he argued, had left the family in severe distress.

During the trial, the plaintiff presented two witnesses, including police officer Josephine Emumwen.

Augustine testified as the first witness on June 14, 2023, and was recalled for cross-examination on November 16, 2023. However, the defendants failed to appear in court.

According to The Punch, Justice Ekwo ruled in favor of the plaintiff, affirming the claims and awarding the ₦1.12 billion compensation to Madu’s family.