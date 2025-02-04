The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has submitted that the cost of living in Nigeria is reducing.

Citing a video in which Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda said food prices have crashed compared to last year, Onanuga said the Governor’s words are a confirmation that things are getting better under Tinubu’s watch.

“Governor Radda of Katsina says the price of rice has gone down drastically in his State: a testimony that the cost of living is plummeting under President Tinubu’s watch,” Onanuga wrote via his account on the X platform.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, has submitted that food prices in the country have drastically reduced.

According to him, the current prices of a bag of rice and a bag of maize have reduced drastically when compared to last year’s prices.

He gave the reason for the reduction in prices to be the support given to farmers in the state at both local and federal levels as well as the support given by President Bola Tinubu in fighting insecurity not only in the Northwest but across the country.

Gov Radda made the submissions during an interview with Arise News, which Naija News monitored.

He said: “The first meeting we had after our inauguration, we visited Mr. President and told Mr. President that we need support in terms of tackling insecurity in the Northwest as well as we need support in how to improve productivity in agriculture.

“And we are glad with Mr. President for the establishment of the livestock ministry as well as the support he has been giving to the Ministry of Agriculture and that collaboration within us will definitely enhance productivity and it has clearly demonstrated that in the last farming season, we have witnessed an improvement in terms of cultivation of our lands. Our farmers, about 95% of our lands in Katsina Sate were cultivated, and food was produced.

“And I’m happy to say that food prices have drastically reduced, last year by this time, we are buying about a bag of maize about 100,000, today the bag of Rice is about 50,000 to 54000 in Katsina State, and that has really helped.

“That became possible because of the support we have given the farmers.

“I think in terms of security, the collaboration between the state government and the federal government was very strong. I must say we are happy with the contribution and the support the President has been giving to sub-nationals in terms of addressing the security challenges in our country.”