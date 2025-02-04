Can You Push Amaechi Out Of A Political Party He Laboured To Build? – Emeka Beke Faction Dares Tony Okocha

The Publicity Secretary Secretary of the Emeka Beke-led All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju has said that the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, cannot be ejected from a party he built.

Nwauju stated this while reacting to the factional party chairman, Tony Okocha claim that the former minister and his supporters were no longer members of the party.

Okocha, while speaking on Amaechi’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration at a press conference in Port Harcourt yesterday, said, “Let Nigerians know, particularly in Rivers State, our position on the matter. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi spoke for himself and he didn’t speak for the people of Rivers State.

“As long as I am concerned, he has long jumped the ship because all attempts to bring them to a meeting failed. Even by this outburst and vituperation coming from them, you will conclude that they have left the party.”

However, speaking to Leadership, Nwauju said Okocha camp does not have what it takes to push Amaechi out of the party he built.

The factional spokesman accused the Okocha camp of leveraging on generating political crises by destroying other people’s reputation in order to gain political relevance.

Replying to Okocha’s statement with a set of rhetorical questions, Nwauju said “Why is former Governor Amaechi’s name the only currency that Tony Okocha and his group can do their trade by batter with? Can Tony Okocha push Amaechi out of a political party that he laboured to build in Rivers State?”