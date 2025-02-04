Tinubu Leads Another FEC Meeting At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu has convened a second Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, less than a day after the previous session on Monday.

The meeting, which began at 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday, marks the continuation of a two-day marathon session aimed at addressing a backlog of government memos.

At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had explained the need for an extended session, citing the accumulation of pending matters since December.

“Let me also say that another Federal Executive Council meeting is coming up tomorrow.

“Recall that since December, we’ve not had anyone, so many memos have gathered. And the President is determined to dispense with all of them.

“So we want to say that tomorrow there will be another press briefing after the FEC meeting,” Idris stated.

Present at Tuesday’s session were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Esther Walson-Jack, along with several ministers and ministers of state.

Among the entities presenting memos at the meeting was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During Monday’s deliberations, the council approved a N4.8 billion allocation for the Presidential Treatment Programme, which will supply 150,000 HIV treatment packs from February to May 2025.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, highlighted that this decision followed discussions on the impact of recent U.S. policy shifts on Nigeria’s healthcare funding, particularly concerning HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes.