BREAKING: EFCC Storms NAHCON, Arrests Spokesperson, Three Others

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

Arriving in a white bus at exactly 11 a.m. with a valid warrant of arrest, the operatives took the commission’s spokesperson, Fatimah Usara, along with three other yet-to-be-identified staff members from the premises.

Sources close to The Guardian indicated that the arrests were linked to an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds.

This development follows an earlier raid by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), who had also searched NAHCON’s headquarters over alleged mismanagement of the N90 billion intervention fund allocated for the 2024 Hajj.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that further details would be provided in due course.