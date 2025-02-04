Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 4th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1600 and sell at N1610 on Monday 3rd February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Buying Rate N1600 Selling Rate N1610

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1499 Lowest Rate N1440

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

