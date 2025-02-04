Bandits Now On The Run – Tinubu Gov’t Declares

The Federal Government has stated that bandits are now on the run across every part of the country following a matching order issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, disclosed this during the week, stating that the President has directed the military to eradicate banditry and overall insecurity before the end of 2025.

In response to Tinubu’s directive, Badaru stated that the military will persist in its offensive against bandits and all types of criminal activities.

The Minister noted that bandits are presently fleeing and emphasized that the military will not cease operations until they are completely eliminated.

“The bandits are now on the run, but the military will not rest until we end this thing. The president has given us marching orders to end insecurity in every part of our country by the end of this year.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, NSA are working day and night to actualize that target, as you have seen we are putting pressure on all the theatre operations.

“And indeed, mining activities have been lifted in Zamfara already and this is part of the reason we are meeting today to look at all areas where we have serious security issues and how best we can secure those areas,” Badaru stated.

Barely a week ago, Naija News reported that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force apprehended a group involved in supplying motorcycles to Boko Haram terrorists operating in Niger and Kaduna states.

It is worth noting that motorcycles are predominantly utilized by terrorists in the Northern region of the country for conducting kidnappings and launching attacks on local communities.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 7, Benneth Igweh, reported that detectives, acting on reliable intelligence, detained three individuals in the Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Igweh named the suspects as Shamsuddeen Yunusa, aged 30; Zaharadeen Saidu, aged 25; and Mustapha Haruna, aged 22.

He further disclosed that authorities recovered 22 motorcycles, several master keys, and stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

According to Igweh, this syndicate is engaged in the trade and modification of stolen motorcycles, which are subsequently sold or rented to criminals, including individuals suspected of being Boko Haram operatives active in various regions of Niger and Kaduna States.