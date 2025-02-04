Atiku’s Visit To Aishatu Dahiru Sparks 2027 Election Speculations

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Monday paid a surprise visit to Aishatu Dahiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State during the 2023 general election, at her private residence in Abuja.

This unexpected meeting marks the first private engagement between the two political figures since the 2023 elections, sparking widespread speculation about the motive behind their discussion.

Atiku’s visit has ignited conversations about a potential political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. Political analysts are weighing the implications of a possible collaboration between Atiku and Aishatu, popularly known as Binani.

During the 2023 elections, Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), openly supported Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the PDP against Binani in Adamawa State. His endorsement played a pivotal role in Fintiri’s re-election victory.

However, with Binani still holding significant political influence in Adamawa State and Atiku maintaining massive grassroots support, a potential alliance between the two could reshape the state’s political landscape.

Atiku’s visit has further fueled speculation that the former vice president may be working to build alliances for another presidential bid in 2027.

Political observers believe that Atiku, who has contested for the presidency multiple times, may be exploring new political partnerships beyond the PDP to strengthen his chances in the next election cycle.

The timing of the visit is also crucial, given the growing divisions within the PDP, as key party figures continue to defect to the ruling APC.