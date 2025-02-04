Aiyedatiwa Fires Two Female Media Aides

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sacked two female media aides.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, issued to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

The aides affected include Senior Special Assistant on Research & Documentation, Ewatomilola Emiola, and Special Assistant on Digital Media, Kikelomo Isijola.

The duo were directed to hand over all government properties in their possession to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the reorganisation of the Government House Media team.

“To this effect, the following Media aides have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect. Ewatomilola Emiola, Senior Special Assistant on Research & Documentation and Kikelomo Isijola, Special Assistant on Digital Media.

“They have been directed to hand over government properties in their care to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“The Governor thanks the two members of his Media team for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described the recently signed 2025 state budget as a budget for looting.

Naija News reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed the ₦698.6 billion budget into law a week after its passage by the state House of Assembly.

These include ₦200 million for lawmakers and ₦280 million for the Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker for “phone expenses.”

However, speaking via a statement on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the opposition party insisted that the allocations were outrageous and unnecessary.