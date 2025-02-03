‘Your Position Inflammatory, Not Good’ – NEC Member Tackles PDP Governors Over Party’s Crisis

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Umar Abdullahi, has warned that the PDP Governors Forum’s declaration of support for Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary will further deepen the ongoing crisis within the party.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Abdullahi described the governors’ position as inflammatory, stating that it was detrimental to party unity and disregarded the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

Naija News recalls that the PDP Governors Forum threw its weight behind Ude-Okoye, citing the Court of Appeal judgment from Enugu as the basis for their decision.

However, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has countered this by presenting a stay of execution order from an Abuja Appeal Court and has further appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the communiqué issued by the PDP Governors Forum after their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, Abdullahi criticized the method they adopted in addressing the crisis.

“The use of a communiqué to resolve an internal party conflict is inappropriate for such a distinguished forum,” he stated.

Abdullahi argued that the PDP Governors should have exhausted all internal resolution mechanisms before issuing a public declaration.

“The forum holds a place of honor and should act as peacemakers, not as agitators,” he said.

He further accused the governors of acting beyond their constitutional powers, stating that their opinions, while important, cannot override decisions of competent courts and the Board of Trustees (BoT), a statutory organ of the party.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP Governors Forum chose to act before the PDP BoT’s fact-finding committee could conclude its assignment. Their hasty declaration has only escalated the crisis,” he lamented.

Abdullahi also referenced Senator Anyanwu’s petition to the Inspector General of Police, alleging that certain individuals forged the PDP constitution and electoral guidelines to mislead the court into ruling against him.

“Forgery of PDP documents is a serious criminal offense that should be investigated before any judgment is supported,” he insisted.

Abdullahi urged the governors to retrace their steps, emphasizing their role as leaders of the party and the nation.

“To restore peace, they must ensure due diligence is followed in resolving this crisis,” he said.