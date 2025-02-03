‘You Need To Stop This Rubbish’ – Ubi Franklin Blasts Samklef For Mocking Davido Over Grammy Loss

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has slammed music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, for mocking Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, following his defeat at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Naija News reported that Davido failed to clinch any award despite receiving six nominations from the Recording Academy.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Samklef claimed that Davido’s colleagues, Burna Boy and Wizkid, will be laughing at the singer for his loss.

He applauded singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for emerging winner of the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys, stressing that money cannot save anyone who does not have real talent.

Reacting via his X handle, Ubi urged Samklef to stop dragging Davido into his continuous disrespectful commentary, stressing that the singer is not the first to get a nomination and not receive an award.

He wrote, “Samklef you actually need to stop this please, David is not the first person who has gotten nominated and hasn’t won yet. Chris Brown after 25 Nominations he just got two.

“Stop dragging David into your continuous disrespectful commentary. I am very certain Burna and wiz aren’t even bothered about the outcome yesterday at the Grammy. I have spoken to you in private as my friend, you need to actually stop this rubbish you have been doing, please stop.”