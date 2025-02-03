‘You Don’t Need Anybody To Tell You That’ – Ndubuaku Speaks On APC Sponsoring Abure

The Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is bankrolling the activities of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Ndubuaku said Abure enjoys the support of the powers that be in the country, and that is why he is behaving like someone larger than life itself.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the NLC political commission deputy president said if not for the backing Abure enjoys, he should have been picked up by security and anti-graft agencies based on evidence against him.

Naija News reports that during the interview, Ndubuaku submitted declared that he agrees with speculation suggesting Abure is being sponsored by the APC, but he wouldn’t want to mention specific names.

“Of course, you don’t need anybody to tell you that. If he’s not being sponsored by the people in power, how come the Inspector General of Police has written to the Attorney General to prosecute the case of this man we have investigated and you refuse? How come his national treasurer sent all the documents to the EFCC and even took the commission to court for refusing to prosecute him? They still refused to prosecute him despite all the documents and evidence that he forged the signature of a dead man as well as that of a judge. So how do you explain that somebody is not backing him? I don’t want to mention any names. Somebody must tell us who is behind this man who is now making him look larger than the government,” he said.