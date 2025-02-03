Why I Dumped Labour Party For APC – Ogun Politician

An Ogun State politician and philanthropist, Olanrewaju George, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While giving excuses for his actions, George stated that he saw the APC as the appropriate platform for fostering development for the populace.

On Monday, George announced his official defection from the Labour Party to the APC in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Sagamu Local Government, Ogun State.

His team and prominent supporters accompanied him as he conveyed his confidence in the party’s vision.

George affirmed his loyalty to the party and his dedication to its growth and unity.

The defector from the Labour Party highlighted his willingness to collaborate with party leaders and engage actively in its initiatives to enhance its structure and electoral prospects.

“This decision marks a new chapter in our political journey. We are dedicated to working with the APC to achieve success and good governance,” the businessman stated.

George, who is the Aare Tayese of Ikenne, said youth inclusion, the provision of basic infrastructure, and quality representatives were reasons why he rejoined the APC.

He said, “When you look around, you see the hopelessness on the faces of our youths from years of neglect by their elected representatives. When you look around, you can see that our people lack the basic amenities to make their lives easier.

“Everywhere you look, you see the glaring need for quality representation and APC is bridging the gap in these areas.”

Naija News understands that George contested the Remo Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in 2023.