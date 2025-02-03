Why I Decided To Change My Appearance – Asake

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popularly called Asake, has opened up on the reason behind his new look.

Naija News reports that Asake recently unveiled a new appearance showcasing facial tattoos and a shorter hairstyle different from his signature dreadlocks.

His new appearance has left many citizens wondering what inspired the transformation.

Speaking during an interview on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Asake mentioned that his pursuit of comfort and self-expression has driven his transformation.

The singer said he was all about feeling comfortable in his skin, adding that his current looks were a personal choice that might change at any time.

He said, “This is how I feel now. I love to feel comfortable in my look, do things that I feel are good for me.

“This is not about anybody. This is how I feel now. I might wake up tomorrow and you will not see any tattoos on my face.”

The ‘Ololade’ crooner also noted that he feels “blessed and honoured” to be nominated in the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category for ‘MMS’, for the 2025 Grammy Awards, even though he lost the category to fellow singer Tems.

“I feel blessed. Because I know there are so many people who want it but for me to be part of the ones that were chosen. I feel blessed and I’m honoured,” he added.