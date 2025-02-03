“We Know The People Behind Abure, They Want To Use Him To Destabilize Labour Party” – Ndubuaku

The Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, has submitted that some people are sponsoring the faction of the Labour Party led by Julius Abure to destabilize the party.

He made the submission during an interview published by Punch on Monday in which he spoke about the crisis rocking the Labour Party, including why the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refused to recognize Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

Ndubuaku submitted that Abure is just running a propaganda machine, and the truth will soon be revealed.

“We know the people behind Abure. As I speak to you, I don’t know whether you are aware that Abure has been indicted by the Inspector General of Police. Are you aware? he said during the interview.

Professor Ndubuaku added that the indictment on Abure is a recent one, but he has not been charged to court. He also alleged that Abure forged court documents.

“Yes. It has not been vacated. They never charge him to court. There was an indictment letter formally written to that effect. But they refused to prosecute him. We are talking about the same Abure that forged court documents. We are watching to see how the court will make pronouncements and attempt to force him on the Labour Party. This is a man that the only governor in his party has rejected”, he added.

Speaking during the interview, Ndubuaku submitted that the recent Appeal Court ruling on the Labour Party leadership is not an affirmation of Abure’s position.

He added that the lawyers are studying the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before taking the case up at the Supreme Court.

According to him, the Labour Party is founded and owned by workers, which makes it different from other political parties in the country.

He said: “This propaganda machine that Abure has can distort anything. If you are talking about going to the Supreme Court, the first thing you need to ask yourself is: what is the judgment? You need to see the judgment that you will take to the Supreme Court. If you look at even what they put up, the Appeal Court says that the issue of leadership of the LP at the lower courts was an academic exercise, which means that it shouldn’t have been in the first place.

“That means that the whole thing about Abure being the leader of the LP, in that judgment, is not an issue. So, we only waited to see and study the CTC before taking action.

“They also mentioned that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction or have any business with the determination of the leadership of a party. So, if the Appeal Court says that a lower court does not have any business with the leadership of a party, then the Appeal Court itself should not also have any business with the leadership. So, they cannot make a pronouncement on an issue they say a lower court does not have any business with.

“Now, the matter takes us back to a judgment that cannot be appealed, which is the consent judgment still in place. It has not been vacated and it cannot be vacated because it’s a consent judgment. It was not inherited by Abure but entered into and signed by him.

“So, since we know that Abure is being sponsored by the people who want to destabilise the Labour Party, we also know there is a limit to which you can attempt to destroy or succeed in destroying a party, especially if that party belongs to an institution. This is not a party that some people got together to establish so, maybe when they die, you will not know who owns or founded it. This is not a party like any other party where you don’t have institutional membership. This is a party that has its owners as permanent and not individual members in the organs of the party.”