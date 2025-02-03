Victor Boniface Excited Over His Return To Leverkusen’s Starting Eleven

Victor Boniface has expressed his excitement about returning to the pitch after spending nearly two months recovering from a thigh injury sustained while on international duty last November.

Victor Boniface, 24, made a remarkable comeback by scoring in his first match for Bayer Leverkusen since his recovery, contributing to the team’s 3-1 win over TSG Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Boniface opened the scoring in the 15th minute, showcasing his abilities as a crucial player for Die Werkself before being substituted for Patrick Schick in the second half.

“I feel happy, I feel great. It has been a long time since I’ve been out, almost two months, so to be back and playing games is really good for me,” Boniface told the club’s official website.

He further emphasized the importance of scoring, stating, “It feels good to score, not just as a striker but as part of the team. Scoring an early goal against a strong opponent boosts our confidence, and you can see how it motivated the team to perform even better.”

Note that Victor Boniface has scored seven goals in 11 league appearances for Leverkusen so far this season. He was the subject of a failed permanent move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr during this winter transfer window.

In other news, Nigerian winger Seun Akanji has joined Lillestrøm, a club in Norway’s top flight. The 16-year-old made the move from Sporting Lagos, a club in the Nigeria National League, after demonstrating his talent during trials in Lillestrøm.

Despite receiving offers from various European clubs, Akanji chose to sign with the Birds. Although he won’t be eligible to play for Lillestrøm until the summer of 2026, the club has secured his rights for when he turns 18.

Recall that another Nigerian young talent, Kparobo Ariheri, joined the five-time Norwegian champions from Remo Stars last year.