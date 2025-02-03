USAID Is Used To Destroy Nations – Nayib Bukele

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has said that the United States funding for developing nations worldwide, known as USAID, was an instrument for destabilizing nations.

Naija News reports that President Bukele said the world would be better without USAID, canceled by President Donald Trump for African and developing nations.

According to Bukele, on Sunday, on his X handle, through USAID, the United States Government funds opposition groups, non-governmental organizations with political ideologies, and destabilizing movements against any government that fails to play the US game.

The El-Salavador President added that if 10% of USAID were used for intended development objectives in the recipient countries, most nations would be out of poverty.

“Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up.

“While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements.

“At best, maybe 10% of the money reaches real projects that help people in need (there are such cases), but the rest is used to fuel dissent, finance protests, and undermine administrations that refuse to align with the globalist agenda.

“Cutting this so-called aid isn’t just beneficial for the United States; it’s also a big win for the rest of the world,” he stated.