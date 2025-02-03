United Coach, Ruben Amorim Speaks On Rashford’s Move To Aston Villa

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has argued that nothing was embarrassing or humiliating about Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim emphasized that such moves are often beneficial, providing players with the opportunity to enhance their skills and gain valuable playing time.

Rashford, a key figure for United, finalized a six-month loan agreement with Premier League rivals Aston Villa after Amorim indicated that the forward did not fit into his immediate plans.

As part of the deal, Aston Villa will cover at least 75% of Rashford’s substantial £365,000-a-week salary and hold an option to acquire him permanently for £40 million at the end of the season.

Following Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, Amorim was questioned about whether sending Rashford to a club currently positioned higher in the league standings was a source of shame.

He responded, “It’s not embarrassing. When you loan a player…you expect him to take the field, gain experience, and ultimately improve his game. Nothing is humiliating about that.”

He acknowledged the nature of the inquiry but remained focused on his current squad, stating, “My attention is directed solely toward my players and how we can enhance our performance. Once the transfer window closes, my focus will remain on our team.”

Ruben Amorim also hinted that Rashford’s departure could influence upcoming winter transfer strategies, saying, “We still have one more day until the window closes; let’s see what transpires.”