Troops Neutralise Bandit, Arrest 23 Others In Taraba Raid – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the successful crackdown on a notorious bandit camp in Taraba State, leading to the neutralisation of one bandit, the arrest of 23 others, and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation, carried out by troops of 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday, February 2, 2025, took place in Angwan Bala, Kambari general area of Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

According to a statement released on Monday, the Army revealed that the troops launched the operation after receiving credible intelligence regarding the movement of suspected bandits in the area.

“On sighting the patrol team, the bandits opened fire, prompting an immediate and overwhelming response from the troops,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that the resulting firefight led to the neutralisation of one bandit, while 23 others—including 19 males and four females—surrendered without further resistance.

Arms, Ammunition, And Motorcycles Recovered

A thorough search of the camp uncovered a significant cache of weapons, including:

– 4 AK-47 rifles

– 5 AK-47 rifle magazines

– 80 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

– 1 English-made pistol

– 2 locally made guns

– 28 cutlasses

– 16 motorcycles

– 48 daggers and jack knives

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bandits were originally from Plateau State and had paid a local chief in Amar village ₦1,500,000 to secure and establish their camp in the area.

Reacting to the success of the operation, Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to securing Taraba State and its surrounding regions.

“This operation is a testament to our resolve to eliminate criminal elements, restore lasting peace, and ensure that Taraba State does not become a safe haven for terrorists,” General Uwa stated.

He further called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that community cooperation is key in the fight against banditry and criminality.