Transfer Updates: Truffert, Mathys Tel, Disasi, Chilwell, Delap, Henderson, Others

Everton are pursuing a transfer to sign Adrien Truffert, a 23-year-old left-back from Rennes, in a bid to reinforce their defensive options ahead of the new season, according to the Mail.

France forward Mathys Tel, 19, is keen on making a switch to Manchester United. However, negotiations with his current club, Bayern Munich, have hit a snag, as the Bundesliga giants are pushing for either an obligation to buy or a full permanent transfer in any deal, according to Sky Germany.

Manchester United are actively pursuing Tel, and if negotiations falter, they have identified Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, a 27-year-old striker, as another viable transfer target on deadline day, as per ESPN.

Arsenal have been monitoring the situation, having seen two of their offers for Tel rejected just the previous Sunday. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on developments, ready to pounce if the opportunity arises, the Mail reported.

On the other hand, Tottenham have finalized a loan deal with Chelsea for defender Axel Disasi, 26, but the Frenchman is reportedly inclined to prefer a move to Aston Villa instead, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano shared.

Chelsea’s left-back, Ben Chilwell, 28, is scheduled to undergo a medical examination at Crystal Palace, paving the way for his anticipated loan move to the club as the transfer deadline approaches, the Telegraph reported.

Chelsea are considering a bid for 20-year-old Manchester United forward, Alejandro Garnacho, an emerging Argentine winger, indicating their continued efforts to strengthen their squad depth, as per Football.London.

Southampton have reached an agreement with Royal Antwerp for the signing of Victor Udoh, a 20-year-old Nigerian forward, signalling their intent to enhance their attacking options with young talent, as per Daily Echo.

Newcastle United are prepared to let English defender Lloyd Kelly, 26, join Juventus in a move that is set to become permanent for a fee of £20 million during the upcoming summer transfer window, the Mail shared.

Joao Felix, the 25-year-old Portuguese forward currently with Chelsea, is anticipated to leave the club by the end of deadline day, as both AC Milan and Aston Villa have expressed interest in securing his services, according to Sky Germany.

Manchester United have also entered the fray to acquire Liam Delap, 21, a striker from Ipswich who has garnered attention from Tottenham as well, as per the Express.

Ajax have firmly stated that England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 34, will not be permitted to make a move to Monaco during this transfer window, according to the Mail.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is keen on strengthening his defence by securing a £25 million deal for Strahinja Pavlovic, a 23-year-old Serbian centre-back currently with AC Milan, as per the Sun.

Arsenal’s experienced midfielder Jorginho, 33, is nearing an agreement with Brazilian club Flamengo, as he contemplates a move to Brazil in the summer, according to Sky Italy.