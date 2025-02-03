Top Performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad: Boniface, Orban, Babajide Shine

Last weekend wasn’t one of the best for most Nigerian footballers abroad in terms of scoring goals, providing assists, and helping their teams win games.

However, a couple of Nigerian footballers abroad gave a very good account of themselves by scoring and/or providing assists for their respective clubs.

Below Are The Top Performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad:

Boniface, Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

After a tumultuous period that included a failed transfer to Al Nassr and a significant thigh injury that kept him out of 14 matches, Victor Boniface made an impressive return to Bayer Leverkusen.

In a critical clash against Hoffenheim, he scored the opening goal in a 3-1 victory, demonstrating his resilience and skill.

As the 24-year-old striker reclaims his position in the starting lineup from the in-form Patrick Schick, Boniface hopes to extend his scoring streak and leverage any upcoming transfer opportunities, especially after rumours of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia fell through.

Akpoguma, Orban (Hoffenheim)

Kevin Akpoguma took on the captaincy for Hoffenheim in their match against Leverkusen. Despite being a key player, Gift Orban was not included in the starting XI due to fitness concerns, although he made an impact coming off the bench, scoring a consolation goal in their 3-1 loss to the champions.

Monday, Babajide (Tenerife Women)

In the 2024/25 Liga F, the dynamic duo of Gift Monday and Rinsola Babajide continued their impressive run for Tenerife Women, contributing significantly to the team’s 2-0 victory over Sevilla Women.

Babajide initiated the scoring early in the ninth minute before assisting Monday for the second goal in the second half.

This match marked the club’s seventh win of the season, positioning them seventh in the league standings with a total of 26 points.

Throughout 14 games, Babajide has recorded six goals and three assists, while Monday has excelled with nine goals and three assists, showing their vital roles within the team.

Olawoyin, Akintola (Caykur Rizespor)

Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim Olawoyin made a notable contribution for Caykur Rizespor by providing an assist during their tense 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fenerbahçe.

He assisted Gambian striker Ali Sowe for the first goal, while David Akintola helped set up Sowe for the second goal within the first 13 minutes of the match.

Unfortunately, Olawoyin was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before halftime, which left Rizespor struggling to maintain their composure in the second half, leading to their eventual defeat.

Toni Payne (Everton)

Despite a strong performance from Everton Women in their 4-1 triumph over Leicester City Women, Toni Payne did not contribute to the scoreline, playing for 82 minutes.

Nevertheless, she made her mark with her first goal contribution of the season—an assist during an FA Cup match against Tottenham Women earlier in the week. Looking to improve her impact in league play, Payne aims to translate her cup success into consistent contributions as the season progresses.

Adebayo Adeleye (Paralimni)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye played a vital role in securing a clean sheet for Paralimni during their narrow 1-0 victory against Achnas. Making six critical saves throughout the match, Adeleye has been an important presence for his team, who currently find themselves in 12th place in the league. His performances highlight his skills and promise as he continues to develop in the Cypriot league.

Moses Simon (Nantes)

After playing a crucial role in securing a 1-1 draw against Lyon, Moses Simon continued to shine as Nantes achieved a much-needed 2-1 victory over Reims.

This win is significant as it elevates Nantes three points above the relegation zone. With five goals and six assists already this season, Simon’s contributions are proving vital in their fight to stay competitive in Ligue 1.