Southampton Coach Hails Super Eagles’ Duo Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu

Southampton’s head coach, Ivan Juric, has hailed Nigerian players Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu following their contributions in the much-needed victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Leading up to the match at Portman Road, Southampton had struggled significantly, with only one win in their last 23 league games, placing them at the bottom of the league table.

However, Aribo’s opening goal and Onuachu’s late winner not only provided the team with three points but also marked Juric’s first victory since taking the helm.

“It’s a fantastic moment for us. We’ve had matches where we played well, such as against Manchester United, but didn’t manage to take points. While we faced some challenging moments, the players showed tremendous resolve, and we thoroughly deserved this win,” Juric stated on Southampton’s official website.

He highlighted the team’s character in their defensive efforts, despite facing challenges with players like Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens, which required tactical adjustments.

Juric expressed confidence in his squad’s capabilities, noting the skill involved in Onuachu’s goal, which showcased the exceptional talents of both Deeno (Kamaldeen) and Paul Onuachu.

“A key highlight was Onuachu’s hard work paying off; he truly deserved to get on the scoresheet for his efforts. This is his second goal, and I believe he has the potential to contribute even more,” Juric remarked.

Juric also took the opportunity to acknowledge Aribo’s versatility and dedication, describing him as a valuable asset to the team. “Joe is remarkable; he puts the team’s needs first, regardless of whether he plays forward, defence, or midfield. Today, he excelled even while playing left centre-back in the second half. The entire team worked hard, and Joe was particularly impressive today,” the coach said.

Despite the positive outcome, Southampton currently sit with only nine points from 24 English Premier League matches, facing the looming challenge of relegation to the EFL Championship.