Sit Down And Discuss With Tinubu, China Is Already Infiltrating Africa – Jimoh Ibrahim To Donald Trump

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jimoh Ibrahim, has stated that the President of the United States, Donald Trump ought to have a discussion with President Bola Tinubu on how to increase America’s influence in Africa and curb China’s infiltration.

He asserted that the American president has a good opportunity to have a meeting with Tinubu and discuss the political engagement in Africa.

Ibrahim, a serving senator representing Ondo South District in the 10th National Assembly, claimed that BRICS+, a 10-member economic and political force with Chinese influence, has already approached the Nigerian leader on economic alignment and to trade in China’s currency Yuan.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Ibrahim said, “Donald Trump has a very good opportunity to sit down with Tinubu as an African leader and understand the political engagement that we have here because China is already infiltrating Africa.”

The lawmaker said China has started a campaign to be an economic superpower in Africa and the US must quickly dialogue with some continental leaders to whittle China’s growing influence in the continent.

Ibrahim said, “China gave loans to many African countries to build airports, seaports and others but what is China looking for? The legitimacy of the continent.

“At the same time, China has come to Bola Tinubu to say: ‘Look, come and trade in our currency’. And Tinubu has given them the answer: ‘Increase the volume of trade, and increase my benefit before I come to you’. They go back home to think about it.

“Over time, America and China are going to look at Africa as the major desire of the geocentric political system in terms of the hegemonic leadership of the world and its acceptance.”