Senator Anyanwu Is Working For APC – South East PDP

The South East Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Samuel Anyanwu works for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Senator Anyanwu who is battling for the position of National Secretary of the PDP against Sunday Ude-Okoye, stormed the PDP’s national secretariate on Monday to take his office.

In a statement on Monday, signed by Zonal Secretary, James Ugwu, South East PDP warned Anyanwu to desist from dragging the name of the Nationa Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, into his political battle.

South East ZEC further accused Anyanwu of being responsible for his political problem. The statement alleged that Anyanwu’s greed allegedly led to the defection of Emeka Ihedioha from the party.

It read: “The attention of the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zone, has been drawn to a trending social media news where the former National Secretary of PDP, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, in a close-door meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyeson Wike, allegedly vowed that he would not go down alone and promised to expose misdemeanors of other members of the National Working Committee.

“In a futile efforts to cover the already leaked secret/close-door meeting that fmr National Secretary – Sen Samuel Anyanwu allegedly had with Nyeson Wike, he, Sen. Anyanwu hurriedly wrote a rejoinder captioned; ” Re-Fabricated Story Circulating Online – A Desperate Attempt At Mischief”, where he disgruntedly strived to link the South East National Vice-Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, to the leaked close-door meeting, claiming that Chief Odefa was responsible for the leaked contents, an accusation that was baseless and a futile attempt to denigrat the person of the National Vice-Chairman, South East Zone and sway public opinion in the wrong direction.

“On the strength of the above, the Zonal Executive Committee, of the Peoples Democratic Party, South East Zone wishes to State without any equivocation that:

“The embattled former National Secretary of PDP, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, should leave our National Vice-Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, alone and face his fight which he created for himself due to selfishness and greed.

“That former National Secretary should have known that he ought to have resigned his secretaryship position before contesting for the governorship slot in Imo State, which was the genesis of the troubles that plagued his tenure as National Secretary.

“That it was greed and selfishness that robbed him of his position and not the National Vice-Chairman, South East as he alleges. This is because, if he had played with caution by allowing his kinsman, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to contest for Imo State governorship position, he, Sen. Anyanwu would not have had any challenge at all regarding his four years tenure as the National Secretary, he would have served out peacefully and would not have pushed Ihedioha out of PDP.

“That no subsisting Court judgment suspending/expelling the National Vice-Chairman is before the Zonal Executive Committee or Zonal Working Committee and nothing in the South East Zone that shows or clarifies that our National Vice-Chairman, Ali Odefa, was suspended/expelled or removed from Office by whatever means.

“That it is not in the knowledge of ZEC or ZWC that such purported removal took place, thus, it only existed in the imagination of those behind the plot to destabilize PDP in the South East Zone.

“That it is a known fact that the National Vice-Chairman, South East, Ali Odefa, holds his colleagues in the NWC in a very high esteem and would not descend to the level of disparaging them on social media.

“Finally, that the former National Secretary should face his travails alone and stop bringing the entire PDP in South East Zone to disrepute, as his recent activities and actions such as petitioning the PDP Governors, just as he had earlier taken the Party to Court are embarrassing the PDP South East leaders in particular and stakeholders across the Nation in general. These actions suggest that the former Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, is working for APC.”