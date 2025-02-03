See Full List Of Winners In 2025 Grammys

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated outstanding achievements in the music industry over the past year.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the ceremony honoured a diverse array of artists and genres.

Naija News reports that Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, clinched the Best African Music Performance award for her hit single “Love Me JeJe.”

This marks her second Grammy win, following her previous award in 2023. “Love Me JeJe,” released on April 26, 2024, is a reimagined version of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic, blending Afrobeats with contemporary R&B elements.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 67th Grammy:

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – WINNER

Charli xcx – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat – WINNER

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then – WINNER

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St Vincent – All Born Screaming – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman – WINNER

Best country duo/group performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted – WINNER

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM – WINNER

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Charli xcx – Von Dutch – WINNER

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender – WINNER

Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) – WINNER

SZA – Saturn

Best traditional R&B performance

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet

Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie

Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Lucky Daye – That’s You – WINNER

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer – WINNER

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours

Tems – Burning

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn – WINNER

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – WINNER – tie

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – WINNER

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best folk album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland – WINNER

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

J Balvin – Rayo

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan – WINNER

Young Miko – Att.

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – WINNER

Judas Priest – Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate

Metallica – Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Asake and Wizkid – MMS

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational

Burna Boy – Higher

Tems – Love Me JeJe – WINNER

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent – Broken Man – WINNER

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds – WINNER

Jack White – No Name

Best alternative music performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines DC – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

St Vincent – Flea – WINNER

Best global music album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II – WINNER

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Rema – Heis

Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco

Tems – Born in the Wild

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – WINNER

Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect – WINNER

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Best song written for visual media

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma from Twisters: The Album

’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place from Trolls Band Together

Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony – WINNER

Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1 – WINNER

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen – WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer of the year, non-classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro – WINNER

Best musical theater album

Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz