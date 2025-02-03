Saraki’s Football Club Involved In Accident, Officials, Players Critically Injured

The football team owned by former Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, have been involved in a road crash.

Naija News learnt that the Nigerian football club, known as Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, was returning to Ilorin, Kwara State, from Lagos State after a league match against Sporting Lagos.

The accident occurred on Monday morning along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Oyo State.

An official of the team who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters said no life was lost, but some players and officials were critically injured.

The official said, “We thank God no life was lost. Those injured are currently receiving medical attention. We have taken them to nearby hospitals.”