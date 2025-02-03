Sanwo-Olu, Lawmakers Summoned By Lagos Advisory Council Over Obasa’s Removal

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest political organ in Lagos State All Progressives Congress, has summoned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to resolve the lingering political crisis sparked by the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

According to ThisDay, a high-level meeting was held behind closed doors at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, as tensions surrounding Obasa’s impeachment and speculated reinstatement continued to shake the political landscape.

Sources disclosed that Obasa was invited to the meeting, but it remained unclear if he attended.

While the agenda was not officially disclosed, political analysts believe that discussions revolved around Obasa’s removal and the alleged push for his reinstatement.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on January 30, 2025, intervened in the crisis following an alleged petition by Obasa, where he claimed that his impeachment was politically motivated and involved misconduct, abuse of office, and financial mismanagement.

Following DSS investigations, detained lawmakers were reportedly released late Thursday evening around 7 pm after being questioned about the claims.

Obasa, who served as Speaker since 2015, was removed on January 13, 2025, by 32 lawmakers while he was out of the country on a trip to the United States.

Upon his return, he rejected allegations of corruption, insisting that his impeachment did not follow due process.

“There was no justification for my removal, and the lawmakers must follow the right process,” Obasa stated after his return.

On February 2, 2025, reports surfaced that President Bola Tinubu had allegedly ordered Obasa’s reinstatement. However, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe debunked the claim, stating that no such directive had been issued from the presidency.