PSC Speaks On IGP Egbetokun’s Retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that it lacks the constitutional authority to enforce the retirement of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Naija News reports that the clarification follows widespread inquiries and reports regarding the status of the IGP, especially after the commission directed all police officers who had completed 35 years of service or reached the age of 60 to proceed on retirement, in accordance with existing laws.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC emphasized that it does not have the constitutional power to determine the appointment or removal of the IGP.

“The Police Service Commission is one of the Federal Executive Bodies established under Section 153(m) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended. By virtue of Paragraph 30, part 1 of the third schedule to the Constitution and clause 6 (1) of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001, the Commission is charged with the responsibilities of appointment, promotion, dismissal, and exercising disciplinary control over persons holding offices in the Nigeria Police Force (except the Inspector General of Police),” the statement explained.

It further clarified that the IGP is appointed by the President, based on the advice of the Police Council, and thus falls outside the commission’s jurisdiction.

The PSC also noted that during its first extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board on January 31, 2025, it only reviewed and regularized the first appointment dates of cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and inspector force entrants.

The decision, the commission stated, had no bearing on the IGP’s tenure.

“The law is clear on the mandate of the Commission and it does not extend to the Inspector General of Police who is an appointee of Mr. President with the advice of the Police Council.

“The Commission at its 1st Extraordinary Meeting of the 6th Management Board on Friday 31st January 2025, only considered and took the decision on the regularization of the date of the First appointment of CADET ASPs/Inspector Force Entrants. This has nothing to do with the Inspector General of Police or his office,” PSC added.

The statement highlighted that the commission revisited its previous decision from 2017 regarding the date of appointment for force entrants and found it contradictory to public service regulations.

It ruled that retirement should be based on either 35 years of service or the attainment of 60 years of age, as stipulated in Public Service Rule 020908.

Reaffirming its position, the PSC stressed that it has no interest in acquiring additional powers beyond those granted by the Constitution.

It also assured that it maintains a cooperative working relationship with the Inspector-General of Police for the overall benefit of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission at the Meeting passionately revisited its decision of 27th and 28th of September, 2017 and came to the conclusion that the early decision that Force Entrants should have their Cadet date of appointment in the Force against the date of enlistment, in its intent and purpose contradicted the principles of merger of service in the Public Service “and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii) which provides for retirement on the attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of birth” It therefore set aside the earlier decision.

“The Commission wishes to state that it is comfortable with the size of the powers which the Constitution has bestowed on it and is not interested in shopping for more powers that obviously are not backed by law.

“It notes that it has maintained a close and complementary working relationship with the Inspector General of Police in the overall interest of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission will continue to support the Police Force to achieve its Constitutional mandate of providing security and maintaining law and order across the nation,” the statement concluded.