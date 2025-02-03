Protest Erupts At Ughelli Police Station Over Herdsmen Attacks

Residents of Egbo-Kokori Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area took to the streets on Monday, staging a protest at the Ughelli Police Area Command in response to ongoing attacks, rapes, and the destruction of their farmland by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The protesters, consisting mainly of elderly women, men, and young people, gathered at the entrance of the police station, chanting, “We don’t want Fulani herdsmen in our community.”

Many of them disclosed that the constant threat of attack and sexual violence had forced them to abandon their farms.

Community leader Albert Oghenekparobor explained, “We are protesting at the Ughelli Area Command because the Fulani herdsmen are destroying our farms with their cattle and raping our women in the fields.

“The herdsmen also petitioned and had our leaders arrested at Isiokolo Police Division. When we went to the station, we had a roundtable discussion which led to their release. Afterward, the herdsmen begged for more time to leave the community, and we both signed an agreement on when they would depart, which they did.”

However, Oghenekparobor expressed frustration, saying that recently, they were summoned by the police over a petition accusing them of killing the herdsmen’s cattle, which led to the current protest.

He continued, “Our women no longer go to the bush because of the fear of being raped. All we want now is for all Fulani herdsmen to leave our land. We don’t need them anymore.”

Another leader from the community, Benson Oshevire, shared his anger over the abuse their women have faced, “The herdsmen are raping our wives, daughters, and sisters, and then uprooting our cassava for their cattle.

“They are causing us pain as our women can no longer access their farms for fear of rape and assault. All we want is for them to leave our land.”

A local resident, Philo Utuedor, added, “We don’t want the Fulani herdsmen in our village anymore. As it stands, we can only go to our farms in groups. Anyone who goes alone will be abused or assaulted.”

Utuedor explained that the agreement signed last year had seen the herdsmen leave, but the recent police invitation accusing the community of killing cattle had revived tensions.

“Last year, we signed an agreement, and they left, but now we are surprised to see a petition and invitation accusing us of killing their cattle. The herdsmen chase us from our farms, and because of that, we are always at home. This invitation prompted us to protest to let the world know what we are facing in our community.”