‘Protect Yourself’ – NCDC Makes Fresh Announcement Amid Ebola Outbreak In Uganda

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a health advisory amid the fresh outbreak of Ebola disease in Uganda.

Naija News recalls that last week, the Ugandan Ministry of Health announced the resurgence of the deadly disease with one death and has now followed up with forty-four contacts.

In response to the development, the NCDC said it has tightened surveillance measures at entry points in Nigeria.

“On 30th January 2025, Uganda’s Ministry of Health confirmed an Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak (Sudan species) in Wakiso, Mukono, and Mbale City. So far, only one case has been reported.

“There are no cases of Ebola in Nigeria. @NCDCgov, in collaboration with partners, is closely monitoring the situation and has strengthened preparedness measures. Stay informed and protect yourself,” the health agency noted via its official X handle on Monday.

The NCDC stressed in an advisory that while there is no disease outbreak in Nigeria, the agency is working to prevent it.

“There are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria. However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Partners through the National Emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Diseases (EVHD) Technical Working Group, continues to monitor disease occurrence and has initiated measures to strengthen our preparedness in the country,” the agency’s Director-General, Jide Idris, said in an advisory on Sunday.

“These include the update of our EVD emergency contingency plan, heightened surveillance especially at the points of entry, and optimizing diagnostic capacity for EVD testing in designated laboratories in cities with international airports of entry and the National Reference Laboratory. In addition, all Lassa Fever testing laboratories can be activated to scale up testing if the need arises,” he added.

According to the NCDC DG, there are no Ebola vaccines in Nigeria.

He noted that vaccines and therapeutics are available for some strains of the Ebola virus.

“The approved vaccine for the Zaire species (EBV) is not currently available in the country but can be obtained from the WHO Afro and does not protect against the Sudan virus.

“Early recognition, isolation of patients, and initiation of supportive treatment, implementing infection and control measures in health facilities and homes, tracing and monitoring of contacts, and safe burial practices, significantly reduce morbidity and the probability of death,” the NCDC boss said.