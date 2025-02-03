President Tinubu Approves New Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new federal commissioners to key government agencies, including the National Population Commission (NPC), the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Monday in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, the appointments take effect from February 3, 2025, for an initial tenure of five years.

Among the key appointments, Kayode Oladele has been named as the Federal Commissioner for the Federal Character Commission, while Olukemi Victoria Iyantan has been appointed as a Commissioner in the National Population Commission.

Additionally, 21 new federal commissioners have been appointed to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), comprising a mix of fresh appointments and tenure renewals.

The newly appointed RMAFC commissioners include:

– Linda Nkechi Oti (Abia)

– Akpan Imo Effiong (Akwa Ibom)

– Enefe Ekene (Anambra)

– Steve Ugbah (Benue)

– Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti)

– Adamu Fanda (Kano)

While some commissioners received fresh appointments, others had their tenures renewed, including:

– Eyo Nsa Whiley (Cross River)

– Victor Eboigbe (Edo)

– Olusegun Adekunle Wright (Lagos)

The statement emphasized that the appointments are in line with the governing provisions for political, public, and judicial officeholders.

“The President urges the Federal Commissioners to give maximum support to their various Heads to achieve the vision and mission of their respective agencies in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.