Police Explain How It Rescued 23 Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police has announced the successful rescue of 23 individuals who had been kidnapped following a joint operation conducted by its personnel.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Mansir Hassan.

It was revealed that the operation was initiated based on reliable intelligence regarding the movements of armed bandits in the Kajuru area.

According to Hassan, on February 2, 2025, police forces advanced into the bush near Doka Village in the Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), where they confronted a group of armed bandits who were attempting to transport their captives to Kajuru Forest.

The statement indicated that the operation, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Kajuru Division and supported by military personnel, resulted in significant casualties among the bandits, compelling them to flee into the forest with injuries.

As a result of this operation, 23 kidnapped victims who had been reported missing in Kauru LGA were successfully rescued and have since been safely reunited with their families.

The statement further noted that the area is now under increased surveillance and intensified patrols to deter any future criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Rabiu Muhammad, assured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

He reiterated that the Command will continue to work in alignment with the security vision and mission of Governor Uba Sani, collaborating with military and other security agencies to combat crime and uphold peace throughout the state.