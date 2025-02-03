Photos: EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Of Digital Assets Worth $222,729.86 Linked To Chinese, Filipino Nationals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained an interim forfeiture order for digital assets valued at $222,729.86, allegedly linked to fraudulent activities involving Chinese and Filipino nationals.

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the order on Monday following an ex-parte motion filed by EFCC counsel, Zeenat Atiku.

The motion was filed under Section 44 (2)(B) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act No. 14, 2016.

The court directed the EFCC to publish the order in a national newspaper, allowing interested parties 14 days to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court order reads: “An interim forfeiture order of this Honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria digital assets listed in the schedule hereunder, which proceeds were traced and reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

Investigations Reveal Large-Scale Cyber Fraud

According to a seven-paragraph affidavit deposed by EFCC investigator Owolabi Taiwo, intelligence reports indicated a large-scale cyber fraud operation in Lagos involving foreign nationals.

A sting operation led to the arrest of 792 suspected cybercriminals and the confiscation of over 1,000 routers, SIM cards, computers, and mobile phones.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a syndicate engaged in cryptocurrency investment fraud and dating scams.

The affidavit stated: “The syndicate financed its operations through Genting International Co. Limited (GICL), a Nigerian-registered company. Bank records showed that GICL’s Union Bank account received over ₦2.26 billion between April and December 2024.

“Statements from cryptocurrency vendors Chukwuemeka Okeke (CO) and Alhassan Aminu Garba (AA) confirmed receiving $2.39 million USDT from the syndicate via peer-to-peer trading. Blockchain analysis traced these funds to wallet addresses linked to fraudulent schemes, including Conti.vip.”

The investigation also revealed that GICL, established by foreign nationals, was used to launder fraudulent proceeds. These individuals, operating without valid work permits, were found to be in violation of Nigerian laws.

The case was adjourned to March 7, 2025, for a compliance report.

EFCC Arraigns 58 Foreign Nationals for Cybercrimes

Meanwhile, the EFCC on Monday arraigned 58 foreign nationals, including Chinese and Filipino citizens, before the Federal High Court in Lagos on charges of impersonation, fraud, and attempts to destabilize Nigeria’s constitutional structure.

They appeared separately before Justices Ayokunle Faji, Chukwujekwu Aneke, Denide Dipeolu, and Alexander Owoeye.

The defendants include:

– Cherry De Leon (a.k.a. Yesh De Leon)

– Khurram Shanzad

– Fernad Fu Fang (a.k.a. Kim)

– Tan Soon Kar

– Rex Jose Dilag (a.k.a. Madison)

– Jamal Polea

– Jamilyn Jaynee Gonzalez (a.k.a. Jam Galanza)

– Hannah Jaramillo (a.k.a. Max De Leon)

Other suspects include Lin Haobo, An Hongxu (a.k.a. Ruike), Shitou Shizilong, Pan Jiong, Zhow Kunji, Huang Xiao Liang (a.k.a. Liu Xiao Liang), Peng Sen Lin (a.k.a. Peng Song Lin), and Guo Zhi Yong.

Charges Against the Defendants

The suspects were arrested on December 10, 2024, at their hideout on No. 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, following credible intelligence.

They were arraigned on separate charges, including:

– Cybercrimes

– Cyber-terrorism

– Possession of documents containing false pretenses

– Identity theft

The EFCC prosecution team, led by Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, Suleiman Ismail Suleiman, Chineye Chisara Okezie, Hannatu Kofarnaisa, N. K. Ukoha, T. J. Banjo, and M. S. Owede, told the court: “The defendants willfully caused unauthorized access to computer systems to destabilize Nigeria’s constitutional structure. They recruited Nigerian youths for identity theft, making them pose as foreigners to gain financial advantage.”

The EFCC also accused the suspects of making false statements to investigators regarding their involvement in cyber fraud, romance scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

The charges are punishable under Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024) and Section 39(2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Court Orders Detention Pending Trial

All 58 defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court ordered that the female suspects be remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, while the male suspects be held at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The cases were adjourned to February 20, 21, 24, 28, and March 18, 2025, for trial.

See photos below: